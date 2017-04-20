VIEW GALLERY

On Tuesday night, tennis players Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger were interrupted by the sweet sound of a couple getting it on. The delay was so unusual that the broadcaster initially thought the sounds were coming from someone’s cell phone, but later found it was a couple in love just a few blocks down the street.

Hey @FTiafoe are we about to go viral? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mitchell Krueger (@mitch_krueger) April 19, 2017

“Well that is the most bizarre situation,” the broadcaster said. “I don’t know how to put this, folks, but somebody’s phone is going off in the stands and it was an adult video.”

While the match continued, the crowd could still hear the passionate couple.

“I can still hear it,” the broadcaster added. “It’s still going. What is going on?”

Tiafoe then chimed in and said, “It can’t be that good!” drawing a fit of laughter from the fans.

https://youtu.be/jVfZJFNYF0s

After a while, broadcaster Mike Cation realized that the sounds were not coming from a phone, but from two people down the street.

“No, that is not a phone,” he said. “That’s an apartment across the lake!”

“Oh my God! Well, everybody was looking around to see where that was coming from and we’ve finally figured it out. It wasn’t a video. At least somebody’s having a good night!”