Mampong Midwifery Nursing Student Commits Suicide

A first-year student at Mampong Nursing and Midwifery Training College has committed suicide.

What Happened?

On Wednesday, first-year student Bertha Frimpong, 21, attempted to kill herself in protest over a course she was offered by the college.

According to Ghana Dailies, Frimpong allegedly drunk Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) and was rushed to the Mampong Government Hospital on Wednesday, April 19. Frimpong was later transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she passed today, April 21.

Mampong Divisional Commander of Police, Chief Superintendent of Police, Wisdom Lavoe confirmed that Frimpong had expressed disappointment in the course she was offered at the college. According to Lavoe, Frimpong wanted to pursue General Nursing, but was offered Health Assistant clinical instead.

Lavoe said the police did not find a suicide note.

According to The New Ghana, this is the second suicide incident recorded in the region by a tertiary institution this year.

The first suicide was by an 18-year-old, Adwoa Agyarka Anyimadu-Antwi, who studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Anyimadu-Antwi reportedly left a note that read, “Sorry mummy and daddy for not being the girl you want me to be.”

Where Did It Happen?

The Mampong Nursing And Midwifery Training College is located in Mampong, Ghana.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

 

