Valley High School is operating under heightened security this morning.

What Happened?

Valley High School located in Louisville, Kentucky, is operating under a Level 4 security this morning after the school received “an external threat to the school,” says Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Allison Martin.

Valley High School on heightened security after 'external threat' https://t.co/v1gpMvF1Zy pic.twitter.com/YFBvOtosDd — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) April 21, 2017

Under Level 4 security, all exterior and interior doors will remain locked, and students will stay in locked rooms under supervision. Hallway movement is also restricted.

Where Did It Happen?

Valley High School is located at 10200 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, Kentucky.

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3889.054521337771!2d-85.86693022287798!3d38.10735096386095!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88691722d75803e5%3A0x9e50db00c973b133!2sValley+High+School!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1492782674160&w=750&h=400%5D

This is a developing story, please refresh page for updates.