All Of The Best Signs At The March For Science Around The World

||

In honor of Earth Day, marchers all over the U.S. — and many around the world — are taking to the streets to demonstrate exactly how important science, facts, and the very real threat of climate change is to our Earth’s health and well-being.

According to its website, the March for Science is a “diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.” It serves as both a celebration of science and a defense against the political powers at large (need I name them?) that are threatening our planet and its well-being.

While climate change is thought of as a largely partisan issue, destroying our Earth is an act that cannot be undone, and ignoring our planet’s needs is harmful to not to the quality of life of our children and their children, but the existence of both our Earth and ourselves.

Still, regardless of the severity of the issue, marchers had some fun with their signs.

 

Happy #MarchForScience Day! @sciencemarchdc pic.twitter.com/Fjr553BsDY

— Sierra Club (@SierraClub) April 22, 2017

#UCSFStandsUp Our strength is diversity! #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/Wqj5B0kv6n

— Valentina Borghesani (@vborghesani) April 22, 2017

Ms. Frizzle made an appearance at the #marchforscience in #denver pic.twitter.com/qY7PS3tjVa

— Danika Worthington (@Dani_Worth) April 22, 2017

This one made me giggle. @ScienceMarchDC #marchforscience #PrincessBride #asyouwish pic.twitter.com/V1W4iRm1z4

— Michael Halpern (@halpsci) April 22, 2017

Even a dinosaur has showed up to the #marchforscience in Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/MmDG3PoEES

— Ashley White (@AshleyyDi) April 22, 2017

Happy #MarchForScience Day! @sciencemarchdc pic.twitter.com/lijVPaptgg

— Sierra Club (@SierraClub) April 22, 2017

Keep Greenland cool 😎 #marchforscience #ScienceMarch @SciMarGreenland pic.twitter.com/6sMN9T8MF0

— Tasha Snow (@TashaMSnow) April 22, 2017

My husband is so popular. A dozen people came up in the​ last minute for a pic. Lots of librarians here! #marchforscience #marchforsciencedc pic.twitter.com/So8p9EZitO

— Ben-Vell ︽✵︽ (@thatwasnifty) April 22, 2017

Find a satellite march near you here.

Earth Day 2017: Top Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

Earth Day 2017: Best Charities & Eco-Friendly Organizations

15 Earth Day Nails That You’ll Want To Reuse All Year Long

Read More:
Newsearth day,earth friendly,Protest
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Molly ThomsonCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer. Boxed mac & cheese aficionado. I tried to start a girl-band when I was 12.
  • 10614935101348454