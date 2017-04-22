In honor of Earth Day, marchers all over the U.S. — and many around the world — are taking to the streets to demonstrate exactly how important science, facts, and the very real threat of climate change is to our Earth’s health and well-being.

According to its website, the March for Science is a “diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.” It serves as both a celebration of science and a defense against the political powers at large (need I name them?) that are threatening our planet and its well-being.

While climate change is thought of as a largely partisan issue, destroying our Earth is an act that cannot be undone, and ignoring our planet’s needs is harmful to not to the quality of life of our children and their children, but the existence of both our Earth and ourselves.

Still, regardless of the severity of the issue, marchers had some fun with their signs.

Even a dinosaur has showed up to the #marchforscience in Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/MmDG3PoEES — Ashley White (@AshleyyDi) April 22, 2017

My husband is so popular. A dozen people came up in the​ last minute for a pic. Lots of librarians here! #marchforscience #marchforsciencedc pic.twitter.com/So8p9EZitO — Ben-Vell ︽✵︽ (@thatwasnifty) April 22, 2017

