Look good and feel great with our roundup of the best products with a purpose in honor of Earth Day. From natural tanners to handmade body conditioners to organic masks, green up your beauty routine with our top five eco-friendly must-haves.

1. Better Skin Lava Magik Mask by The Better Skin Co., $32

The Better Skin Lava Magik Mask does triple duty as a cleanser, exfoliating scrub and revitalizing mask. Lava Magik is made with volcanic lava from France, enriched with nourishing calendula, sweet orange, grapeseed oil cucumber, parsley and chamomile. Bonus, in addition to making you feel amazing, for each Lava Magik or Mirakle Cream sold, reTree will plant a tree somewhere in the U.S. in your name.

2. Lip Balm Nourish & Energise Lips by YOU & OIL, $4

YOU & OIL’s Lip Balm Nourish & Energise Lips is by far one of the best lip balms I’ve ever used. Not only is it completely natural, made with cocoa oil and jojoba oil, but it’s smooth, affordable and lasts forever.

3. Tanning Body Mousse by Skinny Tan, $40

Get a pre-summer glow with Skinny Tan’s ECO-certified Tanning Body Mousse made with skin firming agents like Guarana, a caffeine extract proven to reduce cellulite.

4. African Paradise Body Conditioner by Lush, $41

Go on a stay-cation with Lush’s African Paradise Body Conditioner. Made with fair trade shea butter, moringa and ylang ylang oils, aloe gel and mango juice, this handmade conditioner will have you feeling like a silky, vanilla-scented goddess.

5. All Bright Micellar 3-in-1 Cleansing Solution by Botanics, $8

Botanics All Bright Miceller Cleanser unclogs pores, dissolves makeup and removes impurities in one simple step. Bonus, no rising required. Just throw it on and you’re good to go.