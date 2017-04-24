An explosion has occurred at a school in Russia’s Dagestan Republic.

What Happened?

Police have confirmed that at least one child has been killed and 13 injured in a live grenade accident at a high school, reports The Wichita Eagle.

According to authorities, the teen who brought the grenade to school has been detained; at least three teens are in intensive care. The police in Dagestan called the incident an accident, but the circumstances of the explosion were not immediately clear.

Following two separatist wars in neighboring Chechnya, an Islamic insurgency spread to Dagestan where shootouts between militants and police are almost routine occurrences and the illegal ownership of weapons is high.

School Statement

According to the Moscow Times, the school’s principal told the news agency RIA Novosti that 13 students suffered injuries in the explosion.

Where Did It Happen?

Police in the Russian republic of Dagestan say that at least one student has been killed and 13 others injured in a live grenade accident at a high school located in the Tsumadinsky District. Interfax reports that the school is located in the village of Agvali, home to approximately 2,600 people.

This is a developing story, please refresh page for updates.