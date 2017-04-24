VIEW GALLERY

According to fire officials, a five-alarm fire engulfed a six-story apartment building near the University of Maryland this morning.

What Happened?

Around 10:00 A.M. this morning, heavy smoke was seen coming from the fifth floor of the Fuse 47 apartment building. Fire officials say that the building is currently undergoing construction. according to Mark Brady, the Prince George’s County Fire Department PIO, the fire spread to the roof.

Heavy smoke coming from 5th floor of 6-story building under construction near @UofMaryland in College Park pic.twitter.com/pBBj4ZuPuE — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 24, 2017

School Statement

Due to poor air quality from fire near campus, University of Maryland, College Park is closing at 1 pm today, April 24, 2017. Updates soon — Wallace D. Loh (@presidentloh) April 24, 2017

According to the school’s president, Wallace Loh, the University of Maryland is closing down for the day at 1 p.m. “due to poor air quality” from the fire.

University officials confirmed via Twitter that classes would resume on Tuesday.

The University of Maryland, College Park will open on time on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. — Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) April 25, 2017

According to the Capital Gazette, the fire caused $39 million worth of damage. The blaze was reportedly one of the largest responses in the fire department’s history, with more than 200 firefighters working throughout the day to suppress the flames.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while another was taken to the hospital due to overexertion.

Where Did It Happen?

On Monday morning, a fire broke out at the Fuse 47 apartments near College Park in Maryland.

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3101.0128417195374!2d-76.9336075846468!3d38.99220327955611!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x89b7c6a67442392f%3A0x8195828046491804!2sFuse+47!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1493052758013&w=750&h=400%5D

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.