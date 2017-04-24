According to fire officials, a five-alarm fire engulfed a six-story apartment building near the University of Maryland this morning.
What Happened?
Around 10:00 A.M. this morning, heavy smoke was seen coming from the fifth floor of the Fuse 47 apartment building. Fire officials say that the building is currently undergoing construction. according to Mark Brady, the Prince George’s County Fire Department PIO, the fire spread to the roof.
School Statement
According to the school’s president, Wallace Loh, the University of Maryland is closing down for the day at 1 p.m. “due to poor air quality” from the fire.
University officials confirmed via Twitter that classes would resume on Tuesday.
According to the Capital Gazette, the fire caused $39 million worth of damage. The blaze was reportedly one of the largest responses in the fire department’s history, with more than 200 firefighters working throughout the day to suppress the flames.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury while another was taken to the hospital due to overexertion.
Where Did It Happen?
On Monday morning, a fire broke out at the Fuse 47 apartments near College Park in Maryland.
[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3101.0128417195374!2d-76.9336075846468!3d38.99220327955611!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x89b7c6a67442392f%3A0x8195828046491804!2sFuse+47!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1493052758013&w=750&h=400%5D
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.