Group messages are both the best and the worst. They’re the perfect place to dish out memes and they give the opportunity for someone to playfully call a friend out in front of the entire group. They’re also a breeding ground for those awkward moments when you make a joke and no one replies.

Group chats also make celebrities that much more relatable when they’ve spilled that they, too, share chats with their famous pals. Ever since Hailee Steinfeld said that Taylor Swift‘s ever-growing squad keeps in touch through Whatsapp, the rest of us peasants have had some serious FOMO.

Actress Brie Larson recently revealed to Vanity Fair new details about her famous friendships and dished that she shares a group chat with none other than Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. If they ever wanted to turn their texts into a book, it’d probably become a bestseller. Larson, Stone and Lawrence became each other’s support system and rely on one another to keep each grounded.

Larson recalls the relentless process of promoting Room. “I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself. Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking.” One thing led to another and a text chain was created, soon adding Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.

“That [group of friends] saved my life,” Larson says. “I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn’t have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible.”

Lawrence and Larson first grew close when they both happened to be in Montreal filming, with the two grabbing dinner each weekend. Meanwhile, Larson and Stone both connected over winning the Academy Award for Best Actress, in 2016 and 2017, consecutively.

Imagine what else lingers in the group chat. I’m imagining how best to prank back Chris Pratt.

In such a competitive and cutthroat industry, it’s great to see female actresses empowering each other in the moments they need each other most, and beyond.