After five years of marriage, Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee are going their separate ways. According to TMZ, a source who’s close to the couple revealed that they filed for divorce last week. And, on the very same day, Twitter exploded with heartbroken fans and matchmakers. Here’s a roundup of some of the best Jesse Williams’ fan tweets.

Some Fans Were Heartbroken

Jesse Williams is divorcing his wife? ☹️ pic.twitter.com/qIjXfYitWh — Latrice (@treee09) April 24, 2017

Jesse Williams and his wife are divorcing… pic.twitter.com/M9qMKLCNAE — Peggy Allison (@Easy_Loving) April 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/Kemi_stry/status/856615960740065281

While Others Were Living For The Tea

So Jesse Williams filed for joint custody and filed paperwork to deny spousal support. They also had no prenup. This bout to be GOODT! pic.twitter.com/a7lEFz8E9V — Esthetician|Skin Therapist|Hydration Aficionado (@CruzanChoklate) April 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/Bothsides_now/status/856726147555409920

But wait dont tell me "Jesse Williams" divorce his wife for a white woman?! After that BET speech?! pic.twitter.com/4BL2zzTk11 — Bre's Closet🛍 (@BlackBeauty504) April 24, 2017

And The Rest Were On Team Rihanna

https://twitter.com/threelilbirdsss/status/856586505502044160

https://twitter.com/threelilbirdsss/status/856584958240010241

Jesse Williams is getting a divorce??? pic.twitter.com/xzYhVaSg9P — Joy (@virgoschmood) April 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/threelilbirdsss/status/856576721436512256