Jesse Williams is an American actor who is best known for his performances as the very handsome and wealthy Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy as well as for his appearance in Cabin in the Woods. Williams was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 1981. He became active in the entertainment industry in 2006 and has now made his own name as both a drop-dead handsome leading man and an outspoken activist, commenting on race and politics in America, particularly in regards to the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Jesse Williams’ Estimated Net Worth as of 2017: $8 Million

Let’s go back to 2006 and see how he got here.

2006 – 2010

In 2006, Williams broke into the entertainment industry and appeared in an episode of Law & Order, portraying the character Kwame. He also appeared in the role of Drew Collins on two epsiodes of the ABC Family series Greek. He also had a recurring role in eight episodes of the TV series Beyond the Break as Officer Eric Medina.

In 2008, Williams made his film debut in the supporting role of Leo in the sequel to the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Also in 2008, Williams signed in for his first leading role as Holden McCrea in the horror film The Cabin in the Woods. Two years later, he appeared in Brooklyn’s Finest.

On October 15, 2009, Williams began appearing as Jackson Avery in the ABC television series Grey’s Anatomy. On June 8, 2010, it was announced that Williams would be a series regular, starting in season 7.

2011 – 2015

His film Cabin in the Woods was released on April 13, 2012

On June 9, 2015, Variety announced that Jamie Bamber, Kellan Lutz, Jesse Williams and Jess Weixler had joined the cast of the thriller film Money, directed by Martin Rosete and produced by Atit Shah. Williams began to make more waves as his TV appearances continued and his movie appearances increased. He also was featured for his good looks in several magazines, adding to his hunk status.

2016 – Present

In May 2016, Williams was executive producer of the documentary film Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement.

Activism became a major mission for Williams as well. In June 2016, Williams won the humanitarian award at the 2016 Bet Awards, delivering a speech highlighting racial injustice and police brutality. As a result of his speech, there were two dueling petitions: one to have Williams fired from Grey’s Anatomy and one to keep him on the series.

He may not have been on the acting scene for the longest time but he’s definitely made an impact and makes for some good TGIT watching over on ABC. Let’s hope he stays on-screen, because he’s not only smart and talented, he’s also easy on the eyes.