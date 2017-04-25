According to CNN Money, the founder of Wikipedia, Jimmy Wales, is launching a news platform called “WikiTribune.”

Wales claims that the site will join in the fight against fake news.

“WikiTribune is a news platform that brings journalists and a community of volunteers together,” the site reads. “We want to make sure that you read fact-based articles that have a real impact in both local and global events. And that stories can be easily verified and improved.

What Sets Wikitribune Apart?

The site lists four main reasons why Wikitribune will stand out from the crowd of news outlets – readers will be able to “see the source,” the site will be “free and ad free,” the community and journalists will be treated as “equals” and supporters will have “full transparency” knowing where their money is going.

Similar to other news outlets, WikiTribune will publish news stories written by professional journalists. But, in a page borrowed from Wikipedia, internet users will be able to propose factual corrections and additions. These changes will then be reviewed by volunteer fact checkers.

On #wikitribune articles are authored, fact-checked & verified by professional journalists &community members working side by side as equals pic.twitter.com/PyyyWuUNGe — WikiTribune (@WikiTribune) April 25, 2017

“It takes professional, standards-based journalism, and incorporates the radical idea from the world of wiki that a community of volunteers can and will reliably protect the integrity of information,” Wales said.

According to CNN Money, the site will be funded through donations from supporters, rather than advertising or subscriptions.

“[Fake news] is literally designed to show us what we want to see, to confirm our biases, and to keep us clicking at all cost,” Wales said. “It fundamentally breaks the news.”

Experts, however, are skeptical (as they probably should be).

“I wonder whether it will be able to scale up to make a significant impact on the information sphere – especially on social networks such as Facebook (FB, Tech30) where the main problems of fake news and misinformation occur,” Charlie Beckett, a professor at the London School of Economics told CNN Money.