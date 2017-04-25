Honest Tinder profiles are few and far between, but when this guy says he’s “one of a kind” he actually means it.

Meet Sudan, the last male northern white rhino. Yes, he’s the last one in the world and time is running out for his species. The fate of his species really falls on the shoulders of this modest and charming behemoth. On Tuesday, Kenya’s OI Pejeta Conservancy teamed up with Tinder and started an awareness campaign called “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World.” The money it raises will be put towards funding research to save Sudan’s species from complete extinction.

“We partnered with [the conservancy] to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match,” said Matt David, Tinder’s head of communications.

Researchers and caretakers had hopes that the 43-year-old Sudan could breed with his two female companions while under protection and poacher watch. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so naturally due to health issues such as old age. Time is running out for these majestic creatures since their typical lifespan ranges from 40-50 years.

So now, Tinder users can find Sudan’s profile as they swipe through potential matches. If you swipe right on this handsome rhino, users will see a message telling them where they can donate money to research.

If you take a closer look at his profile, it’s actually quite endearing. I wish some people’s profiles had this much thought put into them.

I’m one of a kind. No seriously, I’m the last male white rhino on planet earth. I don’t mean to be too forward, but the fate of my species literally depends on me. I perform well under pressure. I like to eat grass and chill in the mud. No problems. 6ft tall and 5,000lbs if it matters.

While he lives out his days at OI Pejeta Conservancy, Sudan is protected 24/7 by armed guards and fitted with radio transmitters. His horn has also been removed in efforts to stave off greedy poachers. He is joined by two northern white rhino females, Najin and Fatu. Despite how close they’ve been, breeding attempts have failed. The species will now have to rely on in vitro fertilization. The process is difficult, expensive and often considered controversial, however many believe it is the last ditch effort to save Sudan’s species.

Specifically at Ol Pejeta, here he is with one of his keepers. We appreciate you spreading the word @JulianDutton1 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fpMJrXFpBL — Ol Pejeta (@OlPejeta) April 13, 2015

Tinder aims to raise $9 million for research on the IVF front. Considering its large user base, I have high hopes that they can raise most, if not all, of the funds needed to save these beautiful creatures.