The Bachelor star Chris Soules has been arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, according to authorities.

What Happened?

KWWL-TV reported that the 35-year-old star was arrested in connection with a crash in Iowa involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that left one person dead. According to TMZ, Soules crashed his Chevrolet pickup truck into the back of a John Deere tractor trailer, which was pushed into a ditch around 8:30 P.M. on Monday.

The man driving the trailer was transported to a local hospital where he later passed.

Soules was charged with leaving the scene with a death.

Where Did It Happen?

The crash occurred in Buchanan County, Iowa.

