On Tuesday morning, Chris Soules was arrested after fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash in Buchanan County, Iowa. The former “Bachelor” star was reportedly driving his Chevrolet pickup truck when he rear-ended a John Deere tractor, sending it into a nearby ditch. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Soules left the scene on foot and was arrested a few hours later.

Towards the end of his season on “The Bachelor,” Soules got down on one knee and proposed to Whitney Bischoff. Unfortunately, the two split just two months after the finale aired. The two gave a joint statement to US Magazine, in which both said they “mutually and amicably” decided to end their engagement.

Today, Bischoff is engaged to someone new – Ricky Angel. The couple announced their engagement in July 2016.

“It was just perfect… I was completely shocked. Ricky got me good! I was so happy that I couldn’t quit smiling. My cheeks hurt,” Bischoff told People about her surprise proposal.

According to Heavy, Bischoff and Angel met on Bumble in September 2015 and moved in together the following May.

“On our first date, we just clicked. It was easy and that’s the way it should be,” Bischoff said.