When Louis, a high school junior from Houston, Texas, asked his friend Caitlan to the prom, he bought her a poster, trendy Mylar P-R-O-M balloons, a bag full of makeup, and a pair of LOUBOUTINS, Buzzfeed reports.

“If the shoe fits makeup your mind,” Louis wrote on the poster, using a clever play on words to highlight the bag of Sephora make-up he bought her and the nude patent pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

I would spend prom night in a garbage can with Oscar the Grouch for those prizes.

Of course, the extremely-extra promposal is going viral. The Internet is torn; some are applauding Louis for his care and effort and are labeling him a romantic. Others are bewildered that a high school junior could afford to give a friend designer pumps (Teen Vogue reports that a similar pair of Christian Louboutin shoes retail for around $675.)

