According to the Daily Mail, a UK mother found sick messages from an online pervert in her 10-year-old daughter’s phone.

The British woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said that a Florida man using the name “Daniel Foreal” asked her daughter to “life up her shirt and bra.”

The man reportedly contacted the young girl on social media, messaging her on Snapchat and the video site Live.Me. Before sending the inappropriate messages, he lulled her in with innocent conversation.

Chat logs between the two show the man asking if the young girl could “take a picture for me.”

When the girl responded by asking, “A selfie?” the man revealed that he wanted more writing, “I really want some other kinds of pics. Like you’ll be in it… but not just your face.”

The girl responded, “I’m only 10, I can’t do that,” but the man persisted, writing, “Yeah you can… it will be our secret.”

When the girl’s mother found the conversation on her phone, she began writing to the man, posing as her daughter.

She soon learned that he had originally contacted her daughter on Live.Me, after he approached her in chat asking her to do a dare saying they were “naughty.”

“I was horrified and I know my daughter will not have been the only one he has targeted,” the mother told the Daily Mail. “My daughter is really mature for her age and she knows to tell me if someone had contacted her.”

“She has Facebook and other social media, because all her friends do and they play games together. We make sure that it is all locked down and if someone adds her, she tells me,” she continued.

“When I saw her messages I felt sick. One person had sent her a picture of his penis. Another person she was talking to said he was 13 years old and sent a picture he found off Google. He asked to see her tummy, but she is too clever and did not fall for that. I made this public to show what these people say to young girls and to make sure that ‘Daniel’ does not do this to anyone else’s child. I check my daughter’s social media, but some parents might not know who there child is speaking to.”

After replying to the man, the mother posted screenshots from the conversation on social media with a caption that read, “So this dirty b****** thinks it is OK to message young girls asking for dirty pictures! NOT ON MY F******* WATCH! wrong momma to f*** with… sent a message to alllllll your friends list, the local sheriff in Florida, added to the Florida selling groups! I hope you get hung, drawn & f****** quarted!”

The woman said she reported the man to the local sheriff’s office in Florida and made a report to Child Exploitation & Online Protection Center.