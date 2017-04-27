Kim Kardashian Speaks With Ellen DeGeneres After Robbery: ‘I’m Such A Different Person’

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian-West spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about her traumatic experience of being robbed as gunpoint in Paris last year.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me,” Kardashian-West said in the interview. “I’m such a different person. I don’t want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret — and you see it on the show — I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

Kim was reportedly robbed of more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

“I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t,” she said. “I don’t care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there’s nothing wrong, truly, it’s okay if you’re proud of that and you work so hard and you get something. It’s just not who I am anymore.”

“I’m so happy that my kids get this me,” she added.

