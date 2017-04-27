On Wednesday, 15-year-old high school student, Star Ifeacho collapsed during a training session at his school, Paul Laurence Dunbar. Ifeacho was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Hospital at 5:47 p.m. that evening.

The cause of Ifeacho’s death is currently unknown, and an autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Ifeacho was a sophomore at the school and had been working on drills and playing two-on-two with teammates when the incident occurred.

“Star had stopped shooting baskets and was with the athletic trainer when he collapsed in the locker room,” Fayette schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a news release. “The athletic trainer immediately provided emergency care, including CPR and the use of the AED (automated external defibrillator), while 911 was called. When paramedics arrived, they took over his care and transported him to the hospital.”

Caulk said counselors would be made available to students and staff on Thursday.

Ifeacho’s classmates took to Twitter to voice their condolences on Wednesday night.

i seen so much potential in you…i wanna let you know i love you boy your name is star for a reason shine bright on us💔..#LLS🌠 pic.twitter.com/m9kR6SfEk3 — T Ho11ingsworth (@Lil_Tay3) April 27, 2017

You just ran up 2 me this morning and gave me a big hug and said what up Kaelen boy! Damn bruh I'm gnna miss u, can't believe u gone😪#LLS pic.twitter.com/ksSjv9C004 — Kaelen Whiteside (@DoItForTheMain4) April 27, 2017

“The absolute worst part of my job is getting a call like I received Wednesday night with the sudden loss of this young man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family, the Paul Laurence Dunbar and Fayette County school community, and all of those who valiantly tried to save this young man following his incident. We recognize the fragile nature of life itself and wish peace on all who knew this fine young man during this difficult time,” Julian Tackett, Kentucky High School Athletic Association commissioner told the Lexington Herald Leader.