According to KAIT, Arkansas State University alerted students to an assault that happened off campus.

BREAKING- Arkansas State University Police investigate an assault near the Jonesboro campus. #GMR8 — Symphonie Privett (@sprivett_tv) April 28, 2017

What Happened?

Police are investigating an incident that happened outside of the Red Wolf Apartments near Johnson Avenue on Friday morning. An Arkansas State University student was reportedly assaulted by an unknown Hispanic male. According to Dr. Bill Smith, executive director of marketing and communications for Arkansas State, the student walked off campus from the apartments around 4 a.m.

The victim said he was smoking a cigarette when the suspect came up to him and cut him on the arm.

“I’ve got you now,” the suspect reportedly said.

Smith claims that the student is okay. He was treated at his apartment for a superficial wound.

Where Did This Happen?

