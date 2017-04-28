Kansas City police recently released a surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Jimmy Johns located at 3900 Broadway Blvd.

According to Fox4KC, the robbery occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The robber, who was dressed in a light blue hoodie, walked into the restaurant, placed an order and then pulled out a gun instead of his wallet. He then proceeded to point the gun in the cashier’s face.

The cashier, however, seemed completely unconcerned.

Police are still looking for the man in the sweatshirt. If you (for some reason or another) recognize this man, call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).