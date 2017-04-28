Jimmy Johns Is Not Only Freaky Fast, But Freakishly Calm During A Robbery

Kansas City police recently released a surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Jimmy Johns located at 3900 Broadway Blvd.

According to Fox4KC, the robbery occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The robber, who was dressed in a light blue hoodie, walked into the restaurant, placed an order and then pulled out a gun instead of his wallet. He then proceeded to point the gun in the cashier’s face.

The cashier, however, seemed completely unconcerned.

Police are still looking for the man in the sweatshirt. If you (for some reason or another) recognize this man, call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Tabitha Britt (formerly Tabitha Shiflett) graduated from the Creative Publishing and Critical Journalism graduate program at The New School of Social Research on January 31, 2018. She's also a graduate of the Dub (The University of North Carolina Wilmington, UNCW) where she held the position of Managing Editor for the UNCW HC team. You can find her byline in a variety of publications including CBS Local, First for Women, Taste of Home, Luna Luna, Thought Catalog, and Elite Daily. See more at www.tabithashiflett.com.
