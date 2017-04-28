VIEW GALLERY

Fyre Festival, the other music festival (read: NOT Coachella), turned out to be a complete disaster. The event, promoted as one of the most glamorous events of the year by Ja Rule and other stars, left festival goers seeking shelter at an airport after arriving only to discover a lack of food, “violent locals” and appalling accommodation.

And, as per usual, social media exploded overnight with Twitter and Instagram posts showing an island filled with half-built tents, festival goers’ luggage being tossed out of a truck, muggers just waiting to steal from trust fund babies, an unhelpful staff and their “gourmet cuisine,” which was nothing but ham and cheese sandwiches.

Did we mention tickets to the event ranged between $12,000 to $250,000?

Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx — Lamaan. لمان القلال (@LamaanElGallal) April 28, 2017

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

The "gourmet cuisine" this weekend was included in the ticket cost. We are being fed salads and ham and cheese sandwiches out of this tent pic.twitter.com/MRv7U0RiyM — 🔪 ROSARIO 👻 (@Rosario_609) April 28, 2017

This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/X5CdZRyJWo — William Needham Finley IV (@WNFIV) April 28, 2017

According to the Telegraph, one woman who paid $10,000 for a VIP ticket, reportedly left her belongings in a half-erect tent, only to have them stolen seconds later.

“One guy got punched out by security and they took his wallet,” an attendee wrote on Reddit.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism released the following statement on Twitter Friday morning:

Bahamas official statement on Fyre Festival #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/NQo8AmXZlQ — The Bahamas (@VisitTheBahamas) April 28, 2017

Fyre Festival was created by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. The two designed the festival as an exotic, elitist alternative to Coachella.

According to the festival’s Instagram account, authorities claimed to be working to “accommodate guests.”

Ja Rule’s Response

Ja Rule responded to the madness via Twitter claiming that the festival was “NOT A SCAM.”