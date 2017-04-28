Fyre Festival, the other music festival (read: NOT Coachella), turned out to be a complete disaster. The event, promoted as one of the most glamorous events of the year by Ja Rule and other stars, left festival goers seeking shelter at an airport after arriving only to discover a lack of food, “violent locals” and appalling accommodation.
And, as per usual, social media exploded overnight with Twitter and Instagram posts showing an island filled with half-built tents, festival goers’ luggage being tossed out of a truck, muggers just waiting to steal from trust fund babies, an unhelpful staff and their “gourmet cuisine,” which was nothing but ham and cheese sandwiches.
Did we mention tickets to the event ranged between $12,000 to $250,000?
According to the Telegraph, one woman who paid $10,000 for a VIP ticket, reportedly left her belongings in a half-erect tent, only to have them stolen seconds later.
“One guy got punched out by security and they took his wallet,” an attendee wrote on Reddit.
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism released the following statement on Twitter Friday morning:
Fyre Festival was created by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. The two designed the festival as an exotic, elitist alternative to Coachella.
According to the festival’s Instagram account, authorities claimed to be working to “accommodate guests.”
View this post on Instagram
Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival. FOR THOSE CURRENTLY ON GREAT EXUMA We are working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience. If you have needs, please head to the "BLUE HOUSE" on the main festival site. Security, first aid, and Fyre Festival staff are here to assist immediately, 24/7. FOR THOSE WITH PENDING TRAVEL TO THE EXUMAS TOMORROW Due to circumstances beyond our control, and in line with a culture of safety, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been canceled. Your ticket and any funds uploaded to your RFID band will be refunded. Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences. Revised itinerary information will be shared soon for the remainder of this weekend and weekend two.
Ja Rule’s Response
Ja Rule responded to the madness via Twitter claiming that the festival was “NOT A SCAM.”