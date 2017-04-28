According to the Spokesman Review, police arrested a man on Wednesday after a women reported finding him naked and sitting in a stall in a women’s bathroom on the Spokane Community College Campus.

The man has been identified as 27-year-old, Brandon N. Birdsill. According to authorities, Birdsill was arrested for an identical crime on the SCC campus in 2014 and was banned from returning.

The woman told police that she was in Building 16 when she opened and unloved a stall door in the women’s bathroom only to find Birdsill, also known as Brandon Pittenger, naked and lying on couch cushions while performing a sexual act. The woman immediately notified a professor, who found Birdsill still in the bathroom.

The 2014 incident also occurred in the same bathroom and the same building as Wednesday’s incident.

Birdsill is being charged with indecent exposure and second-degree burglary with a sexual motivation. He’s currently being held in the Spokane County Jail on $30,000 bond.