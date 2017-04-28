Transylvania University is on high alert after an on-campus attack, reports Lex18.com.

What Happened?

Police said a former student entered Jazzman’s Cafe on campus armed with a machete and a bag full of knives around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Witnesses claim the attacker yelled, “The day of reckoning is here!”

According to police, the attacker then pulled out the machete and attacked a female student who was immediately sent to the hospital. Her injuries were non-life threatening, fire department Battalion Chief Joe Best said in a statement. The assailant was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Another witness said the attack may have been politically-charged.

“He asked the first girl if she was a Democrat or a Republican. She said Republican. He said okay, then asked some other girl,” witness Michael Soder said. “By that time, some of my friends were running out and yelling for us to leave, and I tried to stay behind to see if – I mean I didn’t know what to do, I wanted to help, but I knew I should get out of there.”

Tristan Reynolds, another student who was inside the cafe at the time, said 30 to 40 people were inside at the time of the attack.

“A guy came in, banged something, a hatchet or an axe, on the table and said ‘the day of reckoning has come,’” Reynolds said. “He asked somebody what their political affiliation was, they said ‘Republican’ and the guy said ‘you are safe.’ And then I realized what was going on and started getting people out.”

Reynolds is the editor-in-chief of the Transylvania student newspaper, The Rambler, and was with other members of the paper’s staff at the time of the attack.

“We started to scatter and then very, very quickly campus security was getting everybody sheltered and secure,” Reynolds said. “They were very on it.”

Police remained on campus after the suspect was removed.

School Statement

Where Did It Happen?

