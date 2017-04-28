VIEW GALLERY

You know the process. You spend time poring over clothing sites, scrolling through the options and using filters to narrow down what you want. You find IT, the one, and then there comes the dreaded moment of trying to decide which size to choose. Will it flatter my figure or do I want to wear it a little loose? Sizing guides, especially if you have to convert, aren’t exactly helpful, either.

Clothing retailer Zara has unveiled a new sizing feature to help take the guessing game out of the process of online shopping. Once you click on a product on the site, you’ll see a blue icon on the right side with “what’s my size?” You can enter your height, weight, and fit preference. Zara takes the statistics of the product bought by other customers to help weigh in on the resulting size.

There’s also additional information for you to fill, like your figure and shape. However, this itself is a major flaw. With three options, it’s not nearly inclusive enough of all the body shapes that exist.

While Zara appears to have thoroughly thought out every aspect of this tool, the system isn’t completely accurate. With different fabrics, textures, and materials come different fits. Body measurements can’t be confined to fit into a single system as it’s not easily simplified.

Sizing is a prevalent and sensitive issue in the fashion industry where varying opinions exist about what’s considered plus size, when retailers don’t carry a diverse enough amount of sizes, or when some retailers still wrongfully sell “one size fits all” clothing.

Our fit cannot be determined by an automated tool, nor should it. While the tool is innovative, I still recommend buying multiple sizes online or just keeping it old-school and going into the store and trying on a storm in the dressing rooms.