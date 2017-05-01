VIEW GALLERY

If you’re into music festivals, then you’ve probably heard of Ja Rule before. He’s one of the event coordinators for the infamous Fyre Festival. Ja Rule, also known as Jeffrey Atkins, is an American recording artist, singer, songwriter and actor. He was born in Queens, New York and was raised by his mother and grandparents. His rap career began around 1993 with his hip hop group Cash Money Click and his famous stage name, Ja Rule, came from a friend. From then on, Ja Rule continued to build his reputation and repertoire of successful albums.

Unfortunately, this rap star’s reputation fell on the day of the Fyre Festival when he was hit with a $100 million lawsuit for fraud. It must suck to be him right now, but Twitter is having too much fun with it.

Ja Rule’s Net Worth as of 2018: $7 Million

Let’s see how he made his millions.

1999 – 2004

Ja Rule released his debut album Venni Vetti Vecci, which means “I came, I saw, I conquered” in 1999. It sold 184,000 copies in its first week and reached the third spot on the Billboard 200. It later went on to sell about 2 million copies worldwide and helped Ja Rule earn his first couple millions in the music industry.

His music reign didn’t end there. After signing with The inc. Records, Ja Rule released his second album, Rule 3: 36 in 2000, which also earned huge profits and another top spot on the Billboard 200. This rap artist continued to release an album every year following, including Pain is Love (2001), The Last Temptation (2002), Blood in My Eye (2004), and finally R.U.L.E (2004).

2005 – 2009

Following years of successful albums and sales, The Inc. released Exodus, which contained Ja Rule’s greatest hits as well as two new tracks. It served as the last album for Ja Rule’s contract with The Inc. Records. Ja Rule later decided to take a hiatus from recording music.

Eventually, he founded his own independent label, Mpire Music Group. Ja Rule recruited new artists and continued maintaining friendly relations with Irv Gotti, who once worked for The Inc.

Ja Rule was originally going to release The Mirror as his seventh album, however it was pushed back. When tracks were leaked online, he ended up releasing the tracks for free in 2009.

2011 – 2012

Ja Rule announced in February 2011 that he was working on another album titled Pain is Love 2, after his original triple platinum album Pain is Love. After many delays due to wanting to perfect the music and adding more tracks, the album was finally released a year later on February 28, 2012.

Unfortunately by then, Ja rule had to serve a two-year prison sentence for gun possession and tax evasion.

2013 – Present

Ja Rule was released from prison on May 7, 2013. Despite doing time, he immediately started working on more music and was even featured on N.O.R.E.’s remix track of “She Tried.” In 2016, Ja Rule announced that his eighth album, Coup De Grâce, would be his final album.

Unfortunately, all the hype about Ja Rule went up in flames with April’s Fyre Festival in Hamilton, Bahamas. The event was supposed to be luxurious and interactive, especially when taking the cost of tickets into account. Ticket-buyers were let down as the expensive event just turned out to be half-built tents, cheap sandwiches and stolen luggage.

2018

Ja Rule plans to continue his beef with 50 Cent in this year also which has been going on since 1999.