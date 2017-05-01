VIEW GALLERY

Katy Perry has been taking some Ls lately, and the latest one sounds incredibly dire.

Perry’s plight began with an Instagram live video that many called offensive.

As commenters lamented Perry’s recent switch to blonde hair, asking her to bring back the darker locks, the singer sarcastically replied, “Do you miss Obama, too?”

The video definitely rubbed people the wrong way and the singer faced some criticism, with a few people digging into a previous incident mentioned in 2013 by The Weeknd’s producer, Mano.

Twitter located Mano’s old tweets that discussed the “Bon Appetit” singer calling him and a group of friends the n-word. They clarified that they were uncomfortable with her use of the slur and apparently Perry didn’t understand their complaints.

After the tweets resurfaced, Mano provided further insight into his interaction with the singer.

According to the producer, the incident occurred right before Kanye West‘s Paris fashion show and there were witnesses.

https://twitter.com/CallMeMano/status/858800592759787520

https://twitter.com/CallMeMano/status/858803591234150400

https://twitter.com/CallMeMano/status/858800965960572930

He also expressed disbelief that anyone would accuse him of lying about something four years ago, especially after he hadn’t mentioned it since.

https://twitter.com/CallMeMano/status/858803591234150400

https://twitter.com/CallMeMano/status/858804623582351360

https://twitter.com/CallMeMano/status/858807600921681924

Finally, Mano reflected on the vindication that he received after her controversial comments about her hair and Barack Obama.

https://twitter.com/CallMeMano/status/858797553323782145

This isn’t the first time Katy Perry has faced major backlash for her treatment of race.

In the past (including as recently as last week), Perry was accused of cultural appropriation for her uses of Asian and African-American stereotypes and themes.

Her “This Is How We Do” video was incredibly controversial and for the most part, considered wildly offensive.

Recently, it seemed that the popstar was attempting to clean up her image, penning songs about white privilege (“Chained To The Rhythm”) and taking up for Hillary Clinton in the election.

Twitter isn’t exactly buying her “woke” act.

https://twitter.com/NickNBeauty/status/858746480978309120

Katy Perry every time she says something problematic pic.twitter.com/6lGYxJi1dd — charlie (@creepercvlt) April 30, 2017

Sometimes when I think that the world is an awful place, I remember that Barack Obama has more Grammys than Katy Perry, and I feel better. — it's the most winederful time of the year (@stphfrndz) April 30, 2017

Perry has yet to respond to the whirlwind of allegations.

One word: YIKES.