Time to break out those wallets for a good cause. As production continues for the next Avengers movie, Infinity Wars, Roberty Downey Jr. has once again teamed up with Omaze to raise money for non-profits. For just $10, a fan will get the chance to visit the set of the next Avengers movie this summer when they contribute to Omaze’s latest charity campaign.

During the set visit, the winner will get to help Downey pick which nonprofit will receive assistance from his Random Acts Funding organization. This latest campaign was announced in preparation for the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming this summer. Tom Holland, the latest Spider-Man, is teaming up with Downey to raise more funds.

In addition to being entered in the raffle for the set visit, there are other prizes on the line. If you donate more than $10, there are exclusive items for the fans of Spider-Man: Homecoming to acquire, including iron-on patches, T-shirts and signed Funko Pop figures.

And if you’re feeling super generous and just happen to have $7,500 dollars lying around, you can receive the original concept art for Homecoming that will be signed by Downey himself. The campaign runs until June 15, so it’s time to start donating.