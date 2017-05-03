VIEW GALLERY

Everybody went crazy on the night of the Met Gala when Kanye West didn’t show up to walk the red carpet with his wife Kim Kardashian. Kim claimed that Kanye was just enjoying his time off at home, but we know better than to believe that. Apparently, Kanye is upset about her recent vacation photos, so there may be more to the Met story than Kim is telling.

Kanye reportedly stayed home from the Met Gala on purpose because he was furious with Kim, according to The Sun. The rapper was allegedly upset with his wife over her un-airbrushed booty photos from Kourtney Kardashian’s Mexico birthday trip.

The site reported that Kanye is also not too pleased with Kourtney either. He is angry over the fact that the girls turned their vacation into an excuse to take a few revealing photos. Kourtney and her friends are supposedly calling the trip’s photos “bumgate.” Give them a break, Kanye! If women want to celebrate their bodies let them. He did marry Kim Kardashian after all.

“Kanye has helped turn Kim into a fashion icon and he feels those pictures with Kourtney have made her look cheap, [and are] damaging her brand,” a source told the sun. “He’s angry with Kourtney for seemingly leading her on, as she clearly reveled in turning their session into a photoshoot.”

Kanye felt that “their behavior completely detracted from Kim’s current standing in the industry.” That’s a bit harsh.

Kourtney’s Mexico getaway with her closest friends certainly looked pretty fun. The group, including Kim, partied it up in the sun, while they danced and flaunted their flawless figures all over social media. Kourt even revealed a racy video where one of her friends was skinny-dipping in broad daylight! Kim may or may not have drunk tweeted about all of their escapades. Hey, girls are just trying to have fun, right?

While The Sun‘s report claimed that Ye missed the Met because he was angry, other reports have said that the rapper just needed some time away from the spotlight. In case you forgot, Yeezy was hospitalized at a UCLA medical center for nine days in November 2016.

Let’s hope there is no trouble in paradise for our fave couple.