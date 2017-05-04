VIEW GALLERY

It’s finally here. It’s graduation time for all of you hardworking college students. You put so much time and effort into getting your degree and you deserve to shine bright on that big day. It’s hard to find a dress that can impress and look trendy… while keeping your parents and grandparents happy. But when you do? Graduation day magic.

Keep an eye out for spring colors, florals, off-the-shoulder dresses and lace this spring. Accessorize with minimal strappy heels that either let your dress stand out or add a pop of color to the piece. No matter your price limit, there is something out there for you.

Here are seven dresses that will be show-stopping when you take the gown off for your big photos. Say cheese! Congrats.