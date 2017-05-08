VIEW GALLERY

Katy Perry has never directly responded to “Bad Blood.”

For the better of two years, Perry has simply left her feelings unsaid, supplementing her possible reaction with shady tweets and not-so-subtle hints.

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

As Taylor Swift basically confirmed who the hit song was about, Perry seemed to be waiting for her chance to reply as succinctly as possible.

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

Now it appears as though she’s done that, though succinct isn’t exactly what anyone would call her reply.

Perry sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her new album, including the vibe of the latest tracks and how she had changed since 2014’s Prism.

When asked whether or not the yet-untitled album would have a response to “Bad Blood,” this is what she said:

That’s not my question to answer—if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else!

Ok……

Huh.

It’s kind of hard to tell whether Katy intends to respond or not, but most likely, it sounds as though she will include a very ambiguous track on her next album and not actually address Taylor Swift directly.

Basically, we’re in for “Bad Blood” part two, this time starring Katy Perry.