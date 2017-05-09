VIEW GALLERY

Talk about stepping outside of the box. Well, bottle.

The U.K. team at Dove decided to release a line of brand-new, limited-edition body washes with each bottle designed to match six different silhouettes of a woman’s body. The idea behind the “Real Body Bottles,” as the company is calling them, is to spread a message of body positivity.

“Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition,” the brand said in a statement. “They’re one of a kind, just like you.”

Of course, when anything new hits the market Twitter has something to say about it, whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent.

So if CVS is out of "skinny bitch" bottles am I not going to be able to get clean? Not sure how this works. — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) May 8, 2017

Let’s just say that in this case, the reactions were mostly bad.

Dove body wash bottles show how using feminism to sell stuff can backfire https://t.co/4GmrYLFlqI pic.twitter.com/7372vSrbaz — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) May 9, 2017

Me: *Sees that Dove made bottles shaped like women's bodies* Also me: Cool! *grabs the tall & skinny one* Cashier: Is this a gift? — Saucy Kensington🇨🇱 (@Book_Krazy) May 9, 2017

I look forward to Dove selling empty bottles as part of a promotional program called "But Aren't You Beautiful ALREADY?" — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) May 9, 2017

What a great way to bring to life an inspiring brand message through the product form itself! #dove https://t.co/LqG4alZ4l2 — Giunero A. Floro (@Giunero) May 8, 2017

I just realized what Dove's Real Beauty Bottles remind me of pic.twitter.com/Aij66sRxt5 — jenine (@thenameisnine) May 8, 2017

The consensus seems to be that of confusion and utter disdain for the new “Real Body Bottles.” Most people don’t think that changing the shape of Dove bottles is going to make the world start to be more aware of all the body shaming that is going on.