Talk about stepping outside of the box. Well, bottle.
The U.K. team at Dove decided to release a line of brand-new, limited-edition body washes with each bottle designed to match six different silhouettes of a woman’s body. The idea behind the “Real Body Bottles,” as the company is calling them, is to spread a message of body positivity.
“Each bottle evokes the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition,” the brand said in a statement. “They’re one of a kind, just like you.”
Of course, when anything new hits the market Twitter has something to say about it, whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent.
Let’s just say that in this case, the reactions were mostly bad.
The consensus seems to be that of confusion and utter disdain for the new “Real Body Bottles.” Most people don’t think that changing the shape of Dove bottles is going to make the world start to be more aware of all the body shaming that is going on.