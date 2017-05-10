Sure, Disneyland is fun and everything, but it also offers a grade-A Instagram aesthetic — overpriced felt Minnie mouse ears, selfies with adorable character suits, mouse-shaped fried foods set against an idyllic castle background (@FoodintheAir).
TravelBird has released a list of the most Instagrammed tourist attractions in the world as a means of tracking where millennials travel, and while some of the locations are expected, not all of them are. (For example, Times Square clears the list, which… what?)
Six of the 12 top places are in the U.S., which is surprising given the beauty of other countries, but may speak to the number of Instagram users in the U.S.
Here are the 12 most Instagrammed tour attractions in the world — and please stop going to Times Square, you guys. There is literally no reason to go there.
1. Disneyland, CA
2. Eiffel Tower, France
3. Walt Disney World, FL
4. South Beach, FL
5. Berlin Wall, Germany
6. Las Vegas Strip, NV
7. Big Ben, London
8. Times Square, NY
9. Notre Dame, France
10. Oktoberfest, Germany
11. Mardi Gras, Louisiana
12. Niagara Falls, Canada