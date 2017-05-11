1. “My mother… she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.” Jodi Picoult

2. “I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mother.” Maya Angelou

3. “Because even if the whole world was throwing rocks at you, if you had your mother at your back, you’d be okay. Some deep-rooted part of you would know you were loved. That you deserved to be loved.” JoJo Moyes

4. “But there’s a story behind everything. How a picture got on a wall. How a scar got on your face. Sometimes the stories are simple, and sometimes they are hard and heartbreaking. But behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begin.” Mitch Albom

5. “In a child’s eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe.” N.K. Jemisin

6. “He didn’t realize that love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.” J.K. Rowling

7. “You realize that you habitually thought of Mom when something in your life was not going well, because when you thought of her it was as though something got back on track, and you felt re-energized.” Kung-Sook Shin

8. “There were times Ruma felt closer to her mother in death than she had in life, an intimacy born simply of thinking of her so often, of missing her. But she knew that this was an illusion, a mirage, and that the distance between them was now infinite, unyielding. ” Jhumpa Lahiri

9. “I couldn’t imagine owning beauty like my mothers. I wouldn’t dare.” Janet Fitch

10. “‘She can be anything,’ Boo told me, and this is what I remember most, her freckled

face so solemn, as if she knew she was the first to tell me. ‘And so can you.'” Sarah Dessen

And, finally, in the words of Rory Gilmore:

11. “My mother never gave me any idea that I couldn’t do whatever I wanted to do or be whomever I wanted to be. She filled our house with love and fun and books and music, unflagging in her efforts to give me role models from Jane Austen to Eudora Welty to Patti Smith. As she guided me through these incredible eighteen years, I don’t know if she ever realized that the person I most wanted to be was her.”