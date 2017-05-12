What was I doing when I was 14? Probably playing Final Fantasy VIII, writing cringe-worthy fanfiction and killing time in the library. Yeah, I wasn’t the most exciting kid to hang out with. But hey, my grades were pretty good. I was particularly proud of my English and math grades. After finding out someone got their physics degree at the age of 14, I’m starting to feel underwhelmed with my English literature degree and psychology minor.

Meet Carson Huey-You, a 14-year-old student at Texas Christian University. That’s no typo. This boy is in college and about to graduate this Saturday. Carson, who also completed a double minor in Chinese and math, entered TCU at the age of 11 and hasn’t looked back since.

“It didn’t come easily. It really didn’t,” Carson said in an interview with NBCDFW. “I knew I wanted to do physics when I was in high school, but then quantum physics was the one that stood out to me, because it was abstract. You can’t actually see what’s going on, so you have to sort of rely on the mathematics to work everything out.”

According to Carson’s mother, Claretta Kimp, he’s been interested in math since he was three. When she enrolled him into public school, they realized he was an accelerated learner and already had an eighth-grade comprehension of math when he was a toddler. Carson ended up skipping several grade levels and was a freshman in college by the time he was eleven. His thirst for knowledge is enviable. I honestly wish I was that motivated and passionate in my studies.

He’s not the only genius in the family. His younger brother Cannan also has an impressive level of intelligence. Rather than quantum physics, 11-year-old Cannan is interested in becoming an astronaut and will begin classes at TCU in the fall. He plans on majoring in astrophysics and engineering.

That’s not even the end of it. With Cannan starting college in the fall, Carson is planning on entering grad school at TCU. His future is bright.