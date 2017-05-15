VIEW GALLERY

For most people, being a third wheel is pretty much the worst thing on planet Earth. As you sit there in your solitude, the couple across from you is usually doing something both disgusting and adorable, whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears and just generally ignoring you.

Rapper Drake recently decided to completely third wheel it out, tagging along with his cousin Jalaah and her date at her high school prom. In this case, it looked like Drake actually had a ton of fun and was so adorably proud of his little cousin, who seemed equally thrilled to have him come along.

The Memphis, Tennessee high schooler called the night of her Farley High School prom the “best night ever” as she stunned in a glowing gold dress, which her date matched with a sparkling bow tie and blazer.

In the year of epic promposals and elaborate prom dresses, Drake and Jalaah seem to have totally won prom. There’s nothing quite as good as having Drizzy accompany you to prom… Though Kylie Jenner was a pretty close second.

Drake and his cousin have been close for a long time, shouting each other out on their respective social media pages and visiting each other in the past.

He even helped her campaign for homecoming queen… and congratulated her on the inevitable win.

Though some have questioned whether his presence in Memphis was for a possible Bonnaroo performance collab, it doesn’t seem as though the rapper was there for anything but visiting family. His father has lived in Memphis for most of his life, working as a musician and Drake is adamant about keeping his family close.

Of course, students at the prom were thrilled to spot the A-list artist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUD32nyhZtH/?taken-by=empireaubrih

Drake has officially made third wheeling a little less painful… And if it ever gets rough, give More Life a listen.