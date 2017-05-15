VIEW GALLERY

It’s official! Any fans of the angels can now check out their most extravagant looks IRL, not just from behind a screen.

It’s being reported that select looks from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held at the Grand Palais in Paris, are on display in the brand’s New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue. Officially dubbed the Victoria’s Secret Museum, the special exhibit features some of the most memorable looks from the Parisian runway event.

Fashion fanatics will remember that last year’s show was Bella Hadid’s very first turn as a VS Angel, where she walked the same runway as her sister, Gigi and her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

The 51-model lineup also included Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Line, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill. And while every look will not be on display, the exhibit does showcase some of the standouts from the show, including an all-black latticework look with crisscross straps and black wings and a rainbow outfit featuring rhinestone embellishments.

In addition to the stunning lingerie looks, the exhibit also has a complete roster of every single model that’s ever had the chance to strut down the VS runway. It’s probably the only way many fans will get to see these unique pieces up close and personal. Any true angel lovers should hightail it to New York City’s Fifth Avenue VS flagship location and enjoy the exhibit before it closes its doors.