On March 14, 2016 audiences watched Ben Higgins propose to Lauren Bushnell on the 20th season finale of The Bachelor. Now over a year later, the couple has announced that they will be going separate ways.

After the season finale aired, Bushnell moved to Higgins’ hometown of Denver, Colorado to begin a life together.

Six months after the show, Bushnell and Higgins returned to TV for a spin-off, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After. The couple admitted before the premiere of the show that they sought out couples therapy, and obviously the therapy just was not enough to mend the broken relationship.

The 20th season of The Bachelor took a controversial turn when Higgins confessed that he was in love with both finalists, Bushnell and runner-up Jojo Fletcher.

“I fall more in love with Ben every day and it’s hard to separate what happened long ago and my current feelings. It’s confusing. It does wear on me,” Bushnell confessed.

The Bachelor is structured in a way that turns relationships into entertainment. Having one guy date multiple girls who are competing against one another leaves a ton of room for disaster.

“There are so many weird elements to being in a relationship after The Bachelor,” Bushnell said. “We’ve gotten in arguments like any other couple, but about some things that other couples wouldn’t have to fight about, like the fact that we met when he was dating other women. You can say that’s what I signed up for, but it’s still real life and it’s still hard.”

The couple could not seem to make things work based on the nature of the relationship. Knowing that the one you love was with other people during the beginning stages of your relationship could definitely be a deal breaker and unfortunately, it was exactly that for Bushnell.