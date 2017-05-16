When you fight with someone you love, sometimes it could feel like a knife is twisting into your gut. In this couple’s case, it’s more like a knife in the leg.

Lavinia Woodward, a 24-year-old Oxford University student, might have had a bit too much to drink. In a drug and alcohol-fueled rage, she threatened her Tinder boyfriend with a bread knife before stabbing him in the leg. Then, she proceeded to throw a number of objects at him including a laptop, glass and a jam jar nearby. Woodward previously admitted to unlawful wounding at Oxford Crown Court, however she was unable to attend her latest hearing because she was on a trip to Milan, Italy.

Priorities, am I right?

So, just how long is she going to serve jail time? Maybe a year or two? Even on good behavior she would have to serve a couple months, right? Here’s the kicker: her sentence has been put on hold. Why, you ask? Because of her “extraordinary talent.”

Judge Ian Pringle said that her offense would normally entail a prison term, but then delayed her sentence by four months.

Woodward is an aspiring heart surgeon that has struggled with drug addiction. Despite the assault, Oxford University is allowing her to return to school sometime in October due to her bright mind and her published articles in medical journals. Judge Pringle released a statement about how jailing her would be unfair and negatively affect her career:

It seems to me that if this was a one-off, a complete one-off, to prevent this extraordinary able young lady from not following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to, would be a sentence which would be too severe. What you did will never, I know, leave you but it was pretty awful, and normally it would attract a custodial sentence, whether it is immediate or suspended.

So, does that mean I get to stab my ex and get away with it?

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10154825426679079&set=picfp.651234078.10153925165384079&type=3&theater

Prosecutor Cathy Olliver revealed that Woodward met her then-boyfriend online. Woodward’s behavior began to deteriorate around the time of the assault, which occurred on September 30. When her boyfriend called Woodward’s mother on Skype, she punched him in the face before stabbing him in the leg.

In her defense, James Sturman QC brought up her troubled life growing up and how a prison sentence would make her dream of becoming a surgeon almost impossible. On top of Woodward’s drug addiction, she had also been abused by another ex.

Woodward will be sentenced on September 25. Until then, she was given a restraining order and told to stay drug-free. Oh, and can’t forget the reminder not to stab anyone else. Can’t forget that.