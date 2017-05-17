Nicki Minaj Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Nicki Dating Now?

Nicki Minaj is known as one of the most globally visible and best female rappers of the modern era. She has multiple singles that have topped the charts on Billboard’s Top 200 list, multiple awards for her music and even has her own perfume line.

Minaj is seen as a strong female role model to younger girls and has used her platform to promote feminism and equality. Even though she is depicted as a strong woman who doesn’t need a man in her life, it’s no secret that Minaj has let herself fall in love with a guy or two.

Safaree Samuels 2002 – 2014

It started out as a rumor that Minaj was dating her then-hype man. Once Nicki was spotted in her hometown sporting a fat diamond on her finger, it was clear that the relationship couldn’t be kept under quiet anymore. The two were said to be engaged in 2008, but the relationship ended in August of 2014 in a bad way. According to inside sources, Minaj and Samuels got into a heated argument that turned physical. Samuels was escorted off the premises by police and the couple officially called it quits shortly after the fight.

Meek Mill 2014 – 2016

Minaj’s relationship with Meek Mill will probably go down as one of the most publicized relationships in rap history. Their relationship can be seen in chronological order via Instagram. The two were officially seen cuddled up together for a picture back in the beginning of the relationship in January of 2014. Things went south after the pregnancy rumors and the couple leaving cryptic message on their Instagram pages. Minaj confirmed the breakup with one simple tweet back in January of this year.

Minaj is currently single but there have been rumors that she and rapper Nas are getting extremely close. Minaj and Nas can be seen cuddled up together and having dinner on her Instagram page.

Kenneth Petty 2018-Present

Nicki Minaj made her new relationship with Kenneth Perry Instagram official. The internet has uncovered some unsavory facts about Nicki’s new beau and it’s not good.

According to TMZ, Kenneth is a registered sex offender with a violent past. The site obtained court records that say Kenneth was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995. He was 16 at the time and so was his victim.

The prosecutors said he used a sharp object to try and coerce the victim into non-consensual intercourse. He was found guilty and served four years in New York state prison for the crime.

But that’s not his only crime. After getting out of prison the first time, Kenneth was convicted of first-degree manslaughter. He served another seven years in prison and was released in 2013.

He’s also from Queens, New York and it’s speculated that he and Nicki know each other from back in the day.

Nicki shared an image of the two on her Instagram. Her caption is a lyric from Adele‘s song “Hello,” “Did you ever make it out fo that town where nothing ever happens?… it’s no secret… that the both of us… are running out of time…”

Nicki turned off the comments on her post most likely because of the backlash.

2019

Nicki Minaj is still with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty who is charged with a sex offense and she calls him her husband.