Wistful muggles will travel to the ends of the earth to fulfill their Harry Potter fantasies, and in a concerning new trend, tourists are walking along active train tracks to relive the magic of the films.

An increasing number of people have been ambling along an active railway line in the Scottish Highlands, Page Six reports, likely without any protective spells or potions to speak of. The trend is leaving British police as perturbed as Dobby (rest his little elf soul) throughout all of book two.

The Hogwarts Express crosses through Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland in most of the Harry Potter movies, and police sergeant Kevin Lawrence asserts that many tourists have been taking a steam train across the viaduct, then backtracking along the tracks to get the perfect snapshot.

“I would like to remind everyone that we are mere Muggles,” Lawrence said. “If you trespass on the railway and are struck by a train, the consequences could be extremely serious and probably fatal.”

At least he knows his audience.