VIEW GALLERY

In case you missed this year’s Billboard Music Awards, here’s a recap: Drake.

Yeah, that’s basically all.

The Canadian rapper totally stole the show. He won a record-breaking amount of single year awards, taking home 13 honors for his music.

His acceptance speeches were definitely highlights of the already exciting broadcast. At one point, Drake had his whole Young Money crew, as well as his dad, up on stage and referred to Nicki Minaj as “the love of my life” while accepting his accolades.

https://twitter.com/MinajSociety/status/866489532690169856

He also took a moment to advocate for spreading love… And demonstrated his dedication by shooting his shot with Vanessa Hudgens, who co-hosted the event.

Of course, Nicki wasn’t pleased. How could he turn on the love of his life like that?

Her reaction was hilarious. Vanessa, what’s good?

omg i am DEAD at Nicki screaming "EXCUSE ME?! WHAT ABOUT ME?" when Drake said Vanessa Hudgens looks incredible 😂😂💀 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/vQeGMbN9BX — Drew Boehmker (@IfUSeekDrew) May 22, 2017

Backstage, Drake hit up another A-list celeb, meeting Celine Dion after her show-stopping performance of “My Heart Will Go On.”

https://twitter.com/IamAkademiks/status/866656385035010050

The rapper then jetted to the Bellagio’s famous fountain for a performance of his hit “Gyalchester” from the More Life mixtape.

Is there anyone more on top of the world than Drake right now? Probably not. What makes it even more fun is that his excitement is tangible. He’s enjoying every minute of it, and we’re enjoying watching it.