VIEW GALLERY

18-year-old Georgina Callander is the first victim named by authorities in May 22’s Manchester Ariana Grande concert attack. She is one of an estimated 22 fatalities following the devastating explosion at the music show, which was highly attended by parents and their young children.

Callander, who was nicknamed Gina, was attending Runshaw College in Leyland and studying health and social care. It is reported that she died at the hospital Monday night.

Before the show, Callander, an avid fan of Grande, tweeted the singer to let her know of her excitement.

SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW — gina 🥀 today! (@emiliesatwell) May 21, 2017

Social media is now filled with tributes to Georgina, with condolences pouring in from friends and family.

I went to high school with Georgina, and everyone I know who knew her well said she was wonderful. I can't believe it.Utterly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/nRNj39LQVa — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) May 23, 2017

To my beautiful best friend I hope you rest in peace my darling 💛 I love you so much and will always miss you 💔 #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/4CNlkNxoC9 — Sophie 🦄🌈✨ (@Sophie_Jauregui) May 23, 2017

Rest in peace Gina. I love you so incredibly much, you deserved the world & more. I'm so lucky to have met you and known you 💞 #manchester pic.twitter.com/sPrHq9I6M0 — liana (@lianasarfati) May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande also responded to the tragedy via Twitter, saying she was “broken.”

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The singer’s concert had come to a close when what is suspected to be a bomb went off on one side of the arena, forcing fans to rush in the hopes of exiting the building alive. There were over 50 injuries and reports of parents separated from their children.

Moving forward, police are investigating the attack as an act of terrorism as the city of Manchester attempts to pick up the pieces.

Rest in peace, Georgina. We are thinking of each of the victims and their families.