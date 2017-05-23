18-year-old Georgina Callander is the first victim named by authorities in May 22’s Manchester Ariana Grande concert attack. She is one of an estimated 22 fatalities following the devastating explosion at the music show, which was highly attended by parents and their young children.
Callander, who was nicknamed Gina, was attending Runshaw College in Leyland and studying health and social care. It is reported that she died at the hospital Monday night.
Before the show, Callander, an avid fan of Grande, tweeted the singer to let her know of her excitement.
Social media is now filled with tributes to Georgina, with condolences pouring in from friends and family.
Ariana Grande also responded to the tragedy via Twitter, saying she was “broken.”
The singer’s concert had come to a close when what is suspected to be a bomb went off on one side of the arena, forcing fans to rush in the hopes of exiting the building alive. There were over 50 injuries and reports of parents separated from their children.
Moving forward, police are investigating the attack as an act of terrorism as the city of Manchester attempts to pick up the pieces.
Rest in peace, Georgina. We are thinking of each of the victims and their families.