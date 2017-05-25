Ever have one of those days? Nothing is going quite right. The coffee isn’t as hot as it could be, you realize your shirt and pants are two different shades of black, it’s rainy and Planned Parenthood is still being attacked by people whose bodies won’t actually suffer the toll of its demise. Life can be just… yikes. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, something happens that just makes you scream, “THIS CAN’T BE HAPPENING!”

Well, 28-year-old Melissa Smith was having one of those days, but probably about 100 times worse. As she pumped gas (ugh) at a BP in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she noticed two men in a Cadillac pull up next to her. She casually checked emails before seeing that one of the men had entered her SUV with the intent of stealing it.

Instead of calling it a loss, Smith did probably the most kickass thing ever: she hopped onto the hood without fear of danger. Do not try this at home.

“My first thought was, ‘This is not happening to me today,'” Smith told DailyMail.

After watching the video, it’s clear how badly this could have ended, but Wonder Woman/Smith said she wasn’t really concerned with the outcome.

“I guess my first reaction was to jump on the car… I just had zero thoughts about how they could hurt me,” she said.

It wasn’t until after the hood that reality struck.

“I realize as this was happening that, ‘Okay, I could be going for a ride and I better think of when I should be getting off,'” Smith said.

The most terrifying part is that the robber left the car in gear, forcing Smith to maneuver her way from the hood, swing into the car and put on the brake so that it wouldn’t crash. She scared off the thieves, but one of them was able to grab her purse from the floor of the vehicle when they fled.

The suspects are still at large and it turns out that the Cadillac they were driving was stolen (go figure), so police are searching for them as serial carjackers.

Smith thanked her friends, family and helpful bystanders for their support and care via Facebook.

So yesterday was super fun….This happened downtown around 2:00 pm. There are a couple things that I could have done differently to prevent this. However, how these teens run around doing this for fun is absolutely atrocious. The car these teens were in was also stolen earlier yesterday. I know my reaction was not the smartest nor safest but it was my instinct reaction. These 4 teens showed no remorse for what they were doing as they laughed at me while attempting to steal my car. They did make away with my purse, iPhone, and wallet. I would like to thank all of the good people in this world who stopped to help me!To the teens that did this – This is not cool and it will not make you successful or good honest money.PLEASE SHARE Posted by Melissa Marian on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

If there’s one person you want on your side, it’s Melissa. We’re glad she’s ok… and still can’t get over how brave and badass she was in the face of danger.