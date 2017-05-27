Aly Raisman is renowned for her super-human performance at two separate Olympic games, so it’s not extraordinary for someone to recognize her by her muscles alone.

This is exactly what the gold medalist says happened when she was going through airport security recently — when a male TSA agent stepped in to (sigh) offer his opinion on her body.

“Man at TSA: ‘I Don’t see any muscles’ & continues 2 stare at me,” Raisman recalls of the incident on Twitter, “How rude & uncomfortable.”

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

She then began to detail why the encounter bothered her. “I work very hard to be healthy and fit,” she explains, “The fact that a man thinks he [can] judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation.” She continues to sound off on the man, calling him “sexist” and “rude.”

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

TSA has stepped in and apologized for their employee’s inappropriate behavior, and it’s unclear if Raisman has pursued the issue further.

The entire encounter sounds infuriating; Raisman is an Olympic gymnast who trains intensively to break world records, and she should not have to suffer through ignorant men commenting on her lack of muscles. None of us should, of course, but it is made all the more insufferable when someone who is as talented and incredible as Raisman is subject to such abuse.

She probably handled the encounter with poise. Next time we recommend just back-springing away.