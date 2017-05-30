VIEW GALLERY

Suffering from anxiety can be extremely lonely. There’s a lot of worry and that can be isolating. It takes explaining and communication, but there are always stigmas surrounding mental illness.

Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez recently posted a video from Ten Second Portraits on her Instagram and the emotional footage showed Rodriguez discussing her anxiety, her life and how she will prevail, all in the hopes of taking away a bit of the unspoken taboo surrounding the stigma of anxiety.

Rodriguez went makeup free for the snap, saying she was “bare and exposed in the streets of L.A.” She discussed seeing this candid, vulnerable version of herself in the caption, calling it “uncomfortable” but also saying that she had some words of reassurance for herself, giving her a little more “freedom.”

“I wanted to protect her and tell her it’s OK to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail,” Rodriguez wrote.

Statistics via Cosmo say that nearly 40 million adults in the U.S. suffer from anxiety. Let’s hope that Gina Rodriguez’s brave honesty will help some of those looking for resources and recognition.