VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian West recently sat down for a no-holds-barred interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Cohen succeeded to address almost every controversial issue that the Kardashian clan has been a part of in recent months. Kardashian complied with what seemed to be total honesty and there were more than a few secrets spilled during the show.

1. On Kris and Caitlyn Jenner…

The Kardashian/Jenner clan has publicly voiced their concerns regarding some of the allegations made by Caitlyn Jenner in her book. There have been many concerns regarding some of the things said about Kris Jenner. In the interview, when asked what the chances of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner ever speaking again are, Kardashian West provided a confident reply. “Zero. One,” she said. “No, I would say 2%. And those are [daughters] Kendall and Kylie, that’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”

2. On why she has never gotten into drugs…

Cohen appeared shocked when he discussed the fact that Kardashian West has never been involved in drugs. He asked the star how she has managed to stay out of the drug scene that so many Hollywood celebs find themselves caught up in. Kardashian West attributed her ability to stay clean to the way her father raised her. “My dad always put such a responsibility on me,” she said. “In high school and college, Kourtney was such a big drinker. My dad was really well aware, so when I was 14 he would teach me to drive his car and made me go with my sister every weekend to watch her. I’d drive everyone home, everyone would take advantage of me and only have me hang out just to drive everyone home. I felt this sense of responsibility and I owned it.”

3. On what it was like working for Paris Hilton…

Before becoming the household name that she is now, Kardashian West used to be a personal shopper and assistant to Paris Hilton. When asked what it was like working for her, Kardashian West explained her duties and that she loved it. “I would work with Paris and I would love to organize and clean out their closets, get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them.. shop for her, that was my job and I loved it,” Kardashian West explained.

4. On her Marriage with Kris Humphries…

Cohen confronted Kardashian West about her 72-day marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries and asked if going into the marriage she thought it was going to be forever. Kardashian West was honest about her reasoning for entering the relationship. “Holy sh*t I’m 30 years old, I better get this together, I better get married,” she told Cohen. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and they have to figure it out and all of their friends are having kids, so it was more of that situation, but I knew by the honeymoon it wasn’t going to work out.”

5. On Kendall’s Pepsi Ad…

Kardashian West was on her sister Kendall Jenner’s side regarding the Pepsi ad controversy. “She totally understood and she felt really awful from it and she just wants to move on from it,” she said. “I didn’t see until it had already gotten the attention, so you obviously have a different perspective… I think anytime someone does anything, they don’t have bad intentions. Kendall’s so sensitive, she would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way.”

6. On her feud with Taylor Swift…

Kardashian West was asked if the Taylor Swift Snapchat feud made things awkward for her or for her sister Kendall, who an audience member said was a part of Swift’s squad. Kardashian West replied, “I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad, I don’t think she was… I don’t think it was awkward.” When asked by Cohen if she has had any contact with Swift, Kardashian West simply shook her head.