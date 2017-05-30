VIEW GALLERY

A lot of things from the ’80s and ’90s that we thought would fade into obscurity are making major comebacks. Chuck Taylors, vinyl records, overalls and most recently, temporary tattoos have all managed to stay relevant throughout the past few years.

Temporary tattoos have seen some fancy upgrades since the days of Lisa Frank and glitter butterflies. We’ve been gifted realistic, holographic and metallic, waterproof tattoos. Now with updated technology, we’ve been gifted scented temporary tattoos.

Tattly is the company behind the new scented tattoos. The tattoos are said to be like scratch-and-sniff stickers and are made with nontoxic ink with designs done by Vincent Jeannerot and Julia Rothman.

The tattoos come in 15 different scents, which vary from natural floral scents to sweet candy like smells. Most of the tattoos are only $5 and they come in a set of two, which is not a bad price for the design quality.

Just think about it: You can have scratch-and-sniff tattoos running up and down your arms, but without the childhood problem of begging your mom to get them.