Wonder Woman is one of the most highly-anticipated superhero films to ever hit the big screen. As much as the movie expresses a strong female leading role and overtly advocates for feminism, men are also eager to see the film. However, for those men who live in Austin, Texas and watch movies at the Alamo Drafthouse Theater, we’ve got some bad news for you guys.

The Alamo Drafthouse recently announced that the screening for Wonder Woman will only be available for women to embrace “its girl power.” And they aren’t joking around — they truly mean just women.

We're proud to be hosting #WonderWoman screenings for women ONLY (incl our staff) w/ all proceeds going to @PPFA! 🎟: https://t.co/ILueTsJH6R pic.twitter.com/LmmgAnmBcg — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 25, 2017

“Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female,” the theater announced on its website.

Most people find the idea to be brilliant for a film that revolves around femininity, yet there are some people (mainly men, of course) who think it’s totally unfair. Those male diehard Wonder Woman fans believe the whole thing is absurd and unfair — mentioning how there was never an “all-male” screening for any movie.

https://twitter.com/KrinklesDaClown/status/867880564786774016

Refusal of service due to gender. Hmmm. Neat? — Boncheesio (@boncheesio) May 26, 2017

I bet any amount of money that if a Superman or Batman movie had a "men only" screening people would be livid — J. Antonio Escobedo (@J_A_Escobedo) May 26, 2017

Aside from the hate, women are ecstatic at the idea and couldn’t think of a better way to express feminism than viewing Wonder Woman in an audience of only women.

HEY MALES: YOU DON'T GET TO BE MAD ABOUT 1 WOMAN ONLY MOVIE SCREENING WHEN YOU WERE THE ONLY ONES WHO COULD VOTE UNTIL 100 YEARS AGO https://t.co/LiUmTZRNYt — Madi (@TheMadiV) May 25, 2017

How I wish I could afford to come down for this. 😔Thank you for doing this, it means a lot. #yourock #hatersgonnahate #WONDERWOMEN — RJS (@celestialbloo) May 28, 2017

Guys can see literally any other screening. Nothing is being taken away. It's an effort to get female voices heard. — Marianne I MISS HALLOWEEN Miller (@mariannemiller) May 26, 2017

This is a wonderful idea and LOL at people yelling sexism. It's one screening for women only versus regular screenings. People are ridic. — Absolve Me of my Sins (@PocketVolcano) May 26, 2017

The theater responded to the love by increasing its women-only viewings instead of backing down.

For those who disagree with this amazing idea, there are other movies hitting theaters in Austin. But for now, let the women have their own wonderful night.