VIEW GALLERY

Fergie from Black Eyed Peas has officially left the band. On AHLAN, will.i.am stated that “[Fergie’s] working on her solo project at the moment, we’re on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music.”

He continued by saying, “We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we’re proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun.”

Fergie was with the band for 15 years but now it seems that she feels that her time has come to an end as she continues working on her sophomore solo project. Other female artists have joined the band, including Macy Gray, Esthero and Debi Nova, so there have been rumors that Black Eyed Peas will be replacing Fergie for some time now. will.i.am expresses that he won’t be replacing Fergie, but that might not be the case.

According to Metro, Nicole Scherzinger was seen with the Black Eyed Peas when they arrived in London back in January. Fergie was too busy to be with the group, so Nicole popped in instead to assist them, sparking rumors that she’s the new Fergie. The X Factor judge was also spotted with the band during previous trips as well. Nicole was actually approached to be a member back in 2001 but declined. Is she going to join the band now or is will.i.am going to keep his word on not replacing Fergie?

No matter what happens, the Black Eyed Peas won’t be the same without Fergie’s strong voice and stage presence.