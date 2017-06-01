VIEW GALLERY

We are officially living in a world where it is becoming very hard to keep up with the Kardashians. Rob Kardashian is no exception.

According to “insider sources,” Kardashian has started dating Bad Girls Club star Mehgan James. James has also appeared on VH1’s Basketball Wives L.A.

The news of this relationship comes a few months after the end of his high-profile, very dramatic and very public relationship with Blac Chyna. The pair were together for a little over a year, including their engagement. They welcomed a baby, Dream Kardashian, six months ago. We are still seeing the drama of their relationship unfold on season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The news of Kardashian’s new relationship comes one day after he posted a since-deleted Instagram tribute to Blac Chyna, posting a picture of Chyna when she was 15 and writing “this lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child.”

We did some deep investigation into James’ Instagram and she began mentioning Kardashian in Instagram captions as early as three weeks ago, tagging Kardashian himself in the posts along with the Instagram account for his sock brand, Arthur George.

In another post, she captioned a picture of an Arthur George box, “MY bestfriend knows I love socks & the Kardashians. So she got me two in one”

If this seems a little sketchy to you, you are definitely not the only one. Either James and Kardashian have been very successfully keeping this relationship under wraps for weeks or James is such a big fan of the Kardashians that she is using Rob Kardashian to get closer to the famous family.

For Kardashian’s sake, we really hope that it is the former. After a tumultuous couple years, this guy could really use a win.